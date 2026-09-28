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Home / World / IAF commences operational phase of exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 at Jodhpur

IAF commences operational phase of exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 at Jodhpur

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ANI
Updated At : 03:27 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday commenced the operational phase of Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 at Air Force Station Jodhpur following the inaugural ceremony held yesterday. Being conducted from 26 September to 12 October 2026, the multilateral air exercise is themed “Power in Partnership”, underscoring the strength that comes from working together, sharing expertise, and building interoperability among partner air forces.

According to the Ministry of Defence, seven Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) — Australia, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh — are participating in the exercise. The foreign aircraft taking part include the F-35 Lightning II, Rafale, F-16, A400M, MRTT, C-130, C-130J and KC-30A, bringing together a diverse mix of combat, airlift and air-to-air refuelling capabilities.

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Building on the successful inaugural edition in 2024, Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 provides participating air forces an opportunity for advanced joint training, exchange of operational expertise and consolidation of professional experience. The participating contingents will operate alongside the IAF, employing frontline combat platforms and support elements across a range of missions. Several other FFCs will also participate as observers.

The ministry said that the exercise will facilitate professional interaction among aircrew, mission planners and operational support personnel, with emphasis on interoperability, mutual learning, aerospace safety and enhanced understanding of operational procedures. The interaction will provide participating forces an opportunity to operate together, share experiences and gain a better understanding of each other's capabilities and operating philosophies.

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This edition of Tarang Shakti has a wider canvas beyond flying operations, with a range of professional, cultural and outreach activities planned during the exercise. These include a dedicated seminar, an industrial tour for the participating foreign contingents, the Sekhon Marathon, heritage tours, and yoga sessions. These engagements will provide opportunities for professional exchange, exposure to India's aerospace and industrial ecosystem, and greater interaction and camaraderie among the participating contingents.

Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 provides the IAF an opportunity to demonstrate its operational capabilities, professional standards and institutional ethos, while highlighting India's growing indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities. The exercise, under the theme “Power in Partnership”, reinforces the importance of cooperation, interoperability and mutual trust in building enduring partnerships among participating air forces.

The exercise reaffirms India's commitment to constructive defence engagement and enhanced military cooperation in support of regional peace, security and stability, while strengthening partnerships and fostering greater strategic cooperation through shared operational experience. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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