DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / IAF planes airlift 400 Indian nationals

IAF planes airlift 400 Indian nationals

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:08 AM Dec 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

More than 400 Indian nationals have been evacuated from cyclone-hit Sri Lanka on Sunday on board special flights of the Indian Air Force. IAF planes have carried people to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and to Hindon, near Delhi.

Advertisement

Additional flights are expected to land early on Monday carrying more people. On main land Sri Lanka, IAF helicopters have carried out a challenging rescue and airlifted several foreigners, including one from Pakistan and three from Bangladesh

Advertisement

Meanwhile, an IAF plane has also reached the cyclone hit nation with a ‘Bhishm capsule’ — a military name for fully operational mobile hospital. A medical team was sent alongside. On the evacuation, IAF said two planes started the evacuating people from Colombo. The IL-76 was despatched to Thiruvananthapuram which is a major aviation hub and evacuated people can take connecting flights back to their destinations. A C-130J is enroute to Hindon and another one will follow.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts