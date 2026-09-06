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Home / World / IAF Sarang team in Egypt to showcase helicopter precision flying, debut new manoeuvre at El Alamein Airshow

IAF Sarang team in Egypt to showcase helicopter precision flying, debut new manoeuvre at El Alamein Airshow

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ANI
Updated At : 05:27 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The Indian Air Force’s Sarang Helicopter Display Team are currently present in Egypt to participate in the second edition of the El Alamein International Airshow, scheduled to be held from September 8 to 10 at El Alamein International Airport, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence issued on Sunday.

The Sarang team, the world’s only five-helicopter display team, will showcase its precision, professionalism and flying skills through a series of choreographed aerial displays at the international airshow.

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The Ministry of Defence said the team’s participation marks another significant milestone in the Indian Air Force’s international engagements and reflects the growing defence and diplomatic ties between India and Egypt.

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Flying the indigenously designed and manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, the Sarang team is renowned for demanding formation manoeuvres, close-proximity flying and synchronised aerial sequences.

During the airshow, the team will perform its famous “Dolphin Leap” manoeuvre and also present a new manoeuvre called the “Spot Stall Turn”.

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The El Alamein International Airshow brings together leading air forces as well as professionals from the aerospace, defence and space sectors from across the world. The Sarang display over Egyptian skies will add a distinctive dimension to the event while strengthening ties with international teams participating in the airshow, MoD in its statement added.

The Sarang Team was formed in 2002 and flies indigenously built ALH helicopters. The Sarang's first international public display was in Singapore in 2004, and the team was ranked among the top 10 display teams in 2005 at the Al Ain Aerobatic Show in the UAE.

Sarang has participated in several prominent international airshows, including the MAKS International Air Show in Russia in 2021, the Dubai Airshow in 2021 and 2023, the Bahrain International Airshow in 2024, and the Singapore Airshow in 2024 and 2026.

The team also regularly participates in domestic events and has rendered services during Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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