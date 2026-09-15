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Home / World / IAF Team bids farewell to Egypt after breathtaking aerial displays at El Alamein

IAF Team bids farewell to Egypt after breathtaking aerial displays at El Alamein

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ANI
Updated At : 04:47 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Cairo [Egypt], September 15 (ANI): The Indian Air Force’s Sarang Helicopter Display Team bid farewell to Egypt on Monday following a successful deployment that featured spectacular aerial routines during the El Alamein International Air and Space Exhibition, according to the Embassy of India in Egypt.

“‘Ma’a Salama, Egypt!’ After captivating Egyptian skies with breathtaking aerial displays at El Alamein International Air and Space Exhibition, the Indian Air Force’s Sarang Helicopter Display Team bids farewell to Egypt. Taking with them memories of the warmth, friendship and cheers of the Egyptian people. Until we meet again!” the Embassy stated on X.

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The formation's routines featured the Pyramids of Giza as a striking backdrop, merging Indian aviation excellence with Egypt's historical landscape to highlight the deep-rooted ties shared by both countries, the Indian Air Force (IAF) noted on Thursday.

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“From the skies above Giza. The majestic Pyramids of Giza provided a spectacular backdrop as the Sarang Helicopter Display Team flew a four-helicopter formation of ALH Dhruv, showcasing precision, discipline and Indian aviation excellence. The aerial display beautifully brings together India’s flying prowess and Egypt’s timeless heritage, reflecting the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations,” the IAF stated on X.

During the deployment, Air Marshal Yalla Umesh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, travelled to Egypt to meet with the personnel and review the contingent's operations.

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“Strengthening camaraderie, building bonds. Air Marshal Yalla Umesh, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command, visited the Sarang Display Team at the 2nd Edition of the El Alamein International Airshow, Egypt. An interaction with the contingent and the exchange of mementoes marked the occasion, as Air Warriors shared their experiences of representing India on the global stage,” the IAF wrote on X.

The team had previously arrived in the country to participate in the second iteration of the El Alamein International Airshow, hosted at the El Alamein International Airport from September 8 to 10.

The Ministry of Defence highlighted the unique status of the squadron in a statement released on Sunday, noting, "The IAF Sarang team is the world's only five-helicopter display team. The team will showcase precision, professionalism and flying skills through a series of meticulously choreographed displays. This marks another significant milestone in international engagements by the Indian Air Force, reflecting growing defence and diplomatic ties between India and Egypt."

The ministry further added, "Flying the indigenously designed and manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, the Sarang team is renowned for its demanding formation manoeuvres, close-proximity flying and synchronised aerial sequences." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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