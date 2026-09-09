IAF welcomes F-2 fighter jets of Japan Air Self-Defense Force for Exercise Veer Guardian 2026

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Indian Air Force on Tuesday welcomed F-2 fighter jets of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) for the bilateral combat exercise 'Veer Guardian 2026'.

Announcing the launch of the joint air defence drills, the Indian Air Force highlighted the strategic objective of the engagement.

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In a post on X, the media coordination centre of the IAF wrote, "The skies over Jodhpur are set for high-octane aerial action as the #IAF welcomes F-2s of #JASDF for Ex Veer Guardian. Strengthening interoperability, sharpening skills and taking Indo–Japan defence partnership to greater heights."

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The bilateral Air Exercise ‘Veer Guardian-2026’ between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) will begin at Air Force Station Jodhpur. It will continue till September 22, 2026.

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The Indian Air Force will participate with a diverse mix of frontline combat aircraft, including indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Su-30 MKl and Rafale. JASDF will participate with its F-2A fighter aircraft, a Ministry of Defence release said.

During the fourteen-day exercise, participating air warriors will undertake advanced operational missions and engage in extensive professional interactions.

The programme integrates mission planning conferences, subject matter expert exchanges, and interaction between personnel on engineering and aspects of aerospace safety, fostering “deep operational synergy” between the two Air Forces.

“Exercise Veer Guardian-26 reflects a deepening strategic partnership between India and Japan by enhancing tactical proficiency and aerospace operational synergy. The exercise reaffirms the longstanding bonds of friendship and strategic cooperation between the two nations,” the release said.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Air Force said that two JASDF C-2 aircraft touched down at Air Force Station Jodhpur, marking the arrival of the Japanese contingent for the second edition of the Exercise.

The exercise will further enhance interoperability, operational synergy and mutual understanding, reinforcing the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Japan.

“EXERCISE VEER GUARDIAN 26: Ex Veer Guardian 2026 is being conducted between #IndianAirForce and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) at Jodhpur from 09 Sep to 22 Sep 26. Two JASDF C-2 aircraft touched down at Air Force Station Jodhpur, marking the arrival of the Japanese contingent for the second edition of the Exercise. The exercise will further enhance interoperability, operational synergy and mutual understanding, reinforcing the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Japan,” the media coordination centre of the Indian Air Force said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Air Self-Defence Force, in a release earlier, said that the purpose of the exercise is to improve the tactical proficiency of units and deepen the mutual understanding between the two air forces.

According to JASDF, “3 F-2As, 8th Air Wing (Tsuiki Air Base) and approximately 110 members” will participate from the Japanese side. (ANI)

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