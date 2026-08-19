ICC condemns US sanctions against its President and senior trial lawyer as "flagrant attack" on judicial independence

The Hague [Netherlands], August 19 (ANI): The International Criminal Court has issued a stinging rebuke against the United States following Washington's imposition of sanctions against ICC President Judge Tomoko Akane and Senior Trial Lawyer Abdoulaye Seye, describing the actions as a direct threat to global justice.

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Denouncing the latest designations, the tribunal highlighted that threatening judicial personnel directly jeopardises global justice mechanisms and leaves victims of war crimes vulnerable.

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Calling the punitive measures a "flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution," the ICC noted that the fresh designations bring the total number of US-sanctioned tribunal officials to half of its sitting bench.

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"When judicial actors are threatened for applying the law, it is the international legal order itself that is placed at risk," the Hague-based court warned in a statement, emphasising that such actions fundamentally 'undermine the rule of law.' As a result of these designations, at present, nine of the eighteen Judges, both of the two Deputy-Prosecutors, the former Prosecutor and one staff member have been sanctioned by the United States," the statement highlighted.

The court further stressed that these measures directly hinder the global fight against impunity.

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"When judicial actors are threatened for applying the law, it is the international legal order itself that is placed at risk. Threats and coercive measures also impact the ability of victims to seek justice, as they turn to the Court when all other avenues have been exhausted," ICC asserted.

Despite the growing pressure from Washington, the ICC maintained a firm stance, declaring it remains "undeterred" and fully committed to standing behind its personnel and "victims of atrocities."

"The Court remains undeterred and stands firmly behind its personnel and behind victims of unimaginable atrocities," the ICC stated, adding, "The Court will continue to fully discharge its mandate with independence and impartiality, in full accordance with the Rome Statute and in the interest of victims of international crimes."

Expressing gratitude for global support, the tribunal added that it values the "consistent demonstrations of solidarity of States Parties, civil society and all those who support the rule of law," pledging to continue its work alongside its partners to deliver justice.

"The Court will continue its work, with all partners and with the unwavering support of its States Parties, to ensure the effective and independent implementation of its mandate," the statement concluded.

This comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a press statement on Tuesday and said the action was taken by the US administration as part of its campaign against what it described as the "politicised" and "unaccountable" nature of the ICC.

"The Trump Administration has been clear: the International Criminal Court (ICC) is a corrupt and fatally politicised supranational court that has maliciously abused its authority and exceeded its mandate. We will not tolerate its assault on state sovereignty," the statement said.

The administration said the sanctions were imposed under Executive Order 14203, titled "Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court."

"These individuals have directly engaged in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute officials whose government has not consented to ICC jurisdiction," it said.

The US further alleged that the ICC has repeatedly attempted to exercise authority over nationals of the United States and other countries that have neither accepted its jurisdiction nor ratified the Rome Statute.

The Trump administration said it plans to continue its diplomatic campaign against the ICC and urged other countries to join efforts aimed at reducing support for the court. (ANI)

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