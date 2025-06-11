ICE raids spark protests in Los Angeles; local officials say they were left in the dark

Los Angeles (California) [US], June 11 (ANI): Federal immigration raids across Los Angeles have triggered violent protests and a communication rift between city leaders and federal authorities, CNN reported.

While the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claims it notified the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) ahead of the operations, top city officials maintain they were kept in the dark.

According to CNN, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Monday that the city was not informed in advance about the timing or location of the raids. "We do not know where and when the next raids will be. That is the concern," she told CNN.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell echoed the sentiment, stating the department was not given sufficient notice to prepare for the unrest that followed.

However, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin disputed this, saying in a statement, "FALSE. The Los Angeles Police Department was notified two days before the ICE operation began in LA."

Despite McLaughlin's claim, both McDonnell and Bass stood by their assertion. "Per Chief McDonnell, the Department was not notified," an LAPD spokesperson told CNN.

Bass reiterated on Tuesday, "I talked to the chief an hour ago. No, we're not notified of anything."

CNN reported that the raids, which included actions in the Fashion District and outside a Home Depot in Paramount, sparked days of protests.

Demonstrators clashed with law enforcement, blocked highways, and caused property damage.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons criticized the LAPD's delayed response, saying the department took over two hours to arrive at scenes of unrest. McDonnell, however, maintained LAPD responded within 38 minutes.

As per CNN, experts and former federal officials say such federal-local miscommunication poses safety risks. "You've really got to make sure that your state and local partners know when you are doing a large operation just to avoid any potential issues or confusion," said John Sandweg, former acting ICE director under the Obama administration.

The controversy underscores the long-standing tension between California's sanctuary laws and federal immigration enforcement.

California, which bars local law enforcement from aiding ICE in most circumstances, currently has no agreements with ICE to assist with enforcement operations- unlike states such as Texas, Florida, and Tennessee. (ANI)

