Iceland: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh reviews progress on promoting bilateral trade, tourism, tech collab

Iceland: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh reviews progress on promoting bilateral trade, tourism, tech collab

ANI
Updated At : 09:40 AM Sep 05, 2025 IST
Reykjavik [Iceland], September 5 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, who is currently undertaking a visit to Iceland, visited the Indian Embassy in Reykjavik and reviewed the progress achieved on the '3 Ts'.

In a post on X, Kirti Vardhan Singh wrote, "Discussed the ideas for further promoting bilateral trade, tourism and technological collaboration."

In another post on X, he said, "Happy to be in Reykjavik for the 2nd India Nordic Track 1.5 Dialogue. Delivered remarks at the reception alongside Foreign Minister of Iceland H.E @thorgkatrin. Pleased to interact with senior officials, scholars, and think tank representatives from Nordic countries. Looking forward to the discussions tomorrow."

Earlier, he planted a mountain ash sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative and was joined by the Chair of the Culture and Sports Council of Reykjavik city, Mr. Skuli Helgason

He wrote on X, "Planted a mountain ash sapling at the Hljomskalagardurinn in Reykjavik as a part of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. I was joined by the Chair of the Culture and Sports Council of Reykjavik city, Mr. Skuli Helgason. The campaign continues to galvanise action and underscores collective responsibility for preserving our environment."

MoS Singh earlier met the Foreign Minsiter of Iceland and conveyed appreciation for their strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

He also reviewed the progress made in our bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade & investment, renewable energy, geothermal energy and fisheries and discussed global and regional issues of geopolitical importance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

