Chabahar [Iran], December 17 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Sarthak, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, entered the Chabahar port in Islamic Republic of Iran, a strategically placed deep-water port that offers India a direct maritime gateway to Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asia. The ship is on a four-day visit from 16 December 19 to Iran.

Advertisement

Marking the first-ever visit of an ICG Ship to the port of Chabahar, it underscores India's growing maritime engagement in the region and ability to provide secure supply lines to Afghanistan and Central Asia, aligned with India's SAGAR and MAHASAGAR vision of safe, cooperative maritime engagements.

Advertisement

During the port call, ICG Ship Sarthak will participate in a range of professional and community activities with the Iranian Navy and other Iranian maritime agencies. These include courtesy calls and professional interactions, aimed at strengthening institutional linkages and enhancing mutual understanding in marine safety and security, the Ministry of Defence said.

Advertisement

Key highlights of the port call include joint training activities focusing on Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR), Maritime Law Enforcement (MLE), and Marine Pollution Response (MPR).

A marine pollution response demonstration in Chabahar harbour, targeting oil spills and Hazardous and Noxious Substances (HNS) spills, will be conducted to showcase coordinated response mechanisms.

Advertisement

MRCC-to-MRCC coordination drills, a table-top exercise, and joint Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills will further enhance interoperability and operational preparedness between the two sides.

In addition to professional engagements, the visit will feature sports fixtures and a beach walkathon, with participation by embarked National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, in support of the national Puneet Sagar Abhiyan to promote marine environmental awareness and coastal cleanliness.

The port call at Chabahar follows the ship's earlier visit to Kuwait, where ICG Ship Sarthak successfully interacted with the Kuwait Coast Guard, further highlighting the Indian Coast Guard's expanding footprint and constructive engagement with regional maritime partners.

The four-day visit of ICG Ship Sarthak to Chabahar reflects India's commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation, promoting a rules-based maritime order, and contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development across the wider Indian Ocean Region and the Gulf. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)