DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / ICG ship 'Sarthak' makes strategic port call in Iran's Chabahar

ICG ship 'Sarthak' makes strategic port call in Iran's Chabahar

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:35 PM Dec 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chabahar [Iran], December 17 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Sarthak, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, entered the Chabahar port in Islamic Republic of Iran, a strategically placed deep-water port that offers India a direct maritime gateway to Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asia. The ship is on a four-day visit from 16 December 19 to Iran.

Advertisement

Marking the first-ever visit of an ICG Ship to the port of Chabahar, it underscores India's growing maritime engagement in the region and ability to provide secure supply lines to Afghanistan and Central Asia, aligned with India's SAGAR and MAHASAGAR vision of safe, cooperative maritime engagements.

Advertisement

During the port call, ICG Ship Sarthak will participate in a range of professional and community activities with the Iranian Navy and other Iranian maritime agencies. These include courtesy calls and professional interactions, aimed at strengthening institutional linkages and enhancing mutual understanding in marine safety and security, the Ministry of Defence said.

Advertisement

Key highlights of the port call include joint training activities focusing on Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR), Maritime Law Enforcement (MLE), and Marine Pollution Response (MPR).

A marine pollution response demonstration in Chabahar harbour, targeting oil spills and Hazardous and Noxious Substances (HNS) spills, will be conducted to showcase coordinated response mechanisms.

Advertisement

MRCC-to-MRCC coordination drills, a table-top exercise, and joint Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills will further enhance interoperability and operational preparedness between the two sides.

In addition to professional engagements, the visit will feature sports fixtures and a beach walkathon, with participation by embarked National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, in support of the national Puneet Sagar Abhiyan to promote marine environmental awareness and coastal cleanliness.

The port call at Chabahar follows the ship's earlier visit to Kuwait, where ICG Ship Sarthak successfully interacted with the Kuwait Coast Guard, further highlighting the Indian Coast Guard's expanding footprint and constructive engagement with regional maritime partners.

The four-day visit of ICG Ship Sarthak to Chabahar reflects India's commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation, promoting a rules-based maritime order, and contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development across the wider Indian Ocean Region and the Gulf. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts