IdeaForge, Zen Technologies and other Indian firms participate in Mini Defexpo in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam [Tanzania], April 14 (ANI): IdeaForge, Zen Technologies Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and other Indian industries participated in the Mini Defexpo in Tanzania's Dar es Salaam on April 13.

Speaking to ANI, Vishal, Lead Business Development for IdeaForge, said that his company had come to participate in the defence expo with two flagship products--Switch and Netra. He said that IdeaForge's platforms have completed over 6,50,000 missions and have about 50 patents.

On participation in Mini Defexpo, Vishal said, "We've come here to Tanzania, you know, with our two flagship products, which are Switch and Netra. These are kind of very, very widely adopted systems, both by the armed forces, by the paramilitary forces, and also there are a number of civilian use cases which these platforms are being used for, including the flagship project of the honorable prime minister, which is the Swamitva Yojana. Now, as a company, our platforms have completed about 6,50,000 missions plus. We've got about 50 patents."

"We are ranked third globally for dual use UAVs. We've interacted with a lot of dignitaries from the Tanzanian armed forces, as well as we told the minister, the honorable minister, that we wanted to present a country transformation plan for Tanzania using UAV as a technology because we see what's happening in the world, people are creating digital. In India, a lot of work is happening, you know right from property cars being getting distributed to digital twins to you know transmission lines inspection to military use cases, we can transform in a country such as Tanzania with our technology," he added.

The Department of Defence Production, the Ministry of Defence and the Federation of Indian Chambers & Commerce Industry (FICCI) jointly facilitated the Indian Mini Defexpo and Industry interaction in Tanzania on April 13.

K Ramesh, General Manager, Helicopter MRO Divison, said that his company, along with 22 Indian industries, participated in the Mini Defence Expo. He stated that people have expressed interest in knowing about maritime role machines.

He said, "We have come here for participating in the Mini Defence Expo. That's the third Mini Defexpo where we had an Indian naval exhibition here also. So it's a very overwhelming program going on here. So, we participated with the 22 Indian industries coming over here and a of other Tanzanian military people that visited us, Air Force had visited, Army has visited, so they are very much interested. We have got a complete...of products like the fixed wing, where we have got LCA, and we have got helicopters of maritime roles of Indian, which we used in the Indian Navy, the Mar-3 MR. We have got a Dornier, which is for the offshore shoreline operations. We have got other surveillance operations of the Dornier, what we have. So we have got all different varieties of the components which have been placed here. We have got a three-ton class helicopter, the LUH, which flies at the altitude of six kilometers and we have got the LCH also, is called as a Prachand, which we have supplied to the Indian military forces, our air force and army."

"People have come, they wanted to have more information about the maritime role machines. So we have expressed them that we have got Dornier as well as we have got Mark 3 MR Navy helicopters, which has been used in Coast Guard also. It's very apt for them to use for the marital reconnaissance purposes, which is very useful for them. So they said they're very much interested and they'll be coming back to us," he added.

Captain Sanjay Kumar, GM exports for Zen Technologies Limited, said that simulators for the armed forces training is the main product of his company. He also spoke about some other products of Zen Technologies Limited, like the anti-drone system.

He said, "Zen Technologies Limited is a premium defense manufacturer in the country, we make simulation. Our main product is the simulators for the armed forces training. The simulators range from virtual simulators and go on to live simulation as well. We also make live fire ranges. They're containerized and they're very, rugged in nature. We have some other products like which we have the operational products that we have are the anti-drone system. This anti-drone system is one of the best systems which has been deployed in Indian Armed Forces as well as globally."

"It has a range of sensors like the radar, the RF detector, and the camera, and they're all integrated in a common operational picture. And we can take down the drones in the soft kill as well as hard kill measure. So we have various sorts of various hard kill measures to take down the anti-drone systems. We also have some thermal cameras, the optical sensors we have and we have the remote control weapon systems as well. So this is the complete range of products as far as the technology is concerned," he added.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, along with Tanzania's Defence Minister Stergomena Lawrence Tax, inaugurated the defence expo.

In a post on X, Sanjay Seth said, "Historic moment in defence cooperation between India and Tanzania! Today inaugurated the 3rd edition of "Defence Expo" along with Defence Minister of Tanzania Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax. Got the opportunity to visit various stalls related to defence sector set up at Defence Expo."

इस डिफेंस एक्सपो में भारत से कुल 22 कंपनियां भाग ले रही हैं। जिसमें रक्षा उत्पादन, उच्च-स्तरीय प्रौद्योगिकी और विनिर्माण क्षमता में भारत की आत्मनिर्भरता को प्रदर्शित किया गया। यह एक्सपो वैश्विक मंच पर रक्षा क्षेत्र में भारत की बढ़ती क्षमता को प्रतिस्थापित करने वाला है। pic.twitter.com/U1SEmYm7PQ — Sanjay Seth (@SethSanjayMP) April 13, 2025

"A total of 22 companies from India are participating in this Defence Expo. In which India's self-reliance in defense production, high-level technology and manufacturing capability was showcased. This expo is going to showcase India's growing capability in the defense sector on the global platform," he added. (ANI)

