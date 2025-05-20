IDF airstrike eliminates Hezbollah terrorist

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 20 (ANI/TPS): Earlier on Monday, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) launched an airstrike on the Houla region in southern Lebanon which eliminated a terrorist in the Radwan force of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The Radwan force engages in attacks on Israeli territory.(ANI/TPS)

