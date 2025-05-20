DT
Home / World / IDF airstrike eliminates Hezbollah terrorist

IDF airstrike eliminates Hezbollah terrorist

Earlier on Monday, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) launched an airstrike on the Houla region in southern Lebanon which eliminated a terrorist in the Radwan force of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.
ANI
Updated At : 06:51 AM May 20, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 20 (ANI/TPS): Earlier on Monday, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) launched an airstrike on the Houla region in southern Lebanon which eliminated a terrorist in the Radwan force of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The Radwan force engages in attacks on Israeli territory.(ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

