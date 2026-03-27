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Home / World / IDF Chief warns military could "collapse" due to manpower shortage amid West Asia conflict

IDF Chief warns military could "collapse" due to manpower shortage amid West Asia conflict

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ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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Tel Aviv [Israel], March 27 (ANI): The Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, on Thursday (local time) warned that the Israeli military could "collapse in on itself" due to increasing operational pressures and a worsening manpower shortage amid conflict in West Asia, Times of Israel reported, citing reports.

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According to the Times of Israel, citing Israel's Channel 13 News, Zamir made the remarks during a security cabinet meeting, where he flagged serious concerns over the army's preparedness.

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"I am raising 10 red flags before you," he reportedly told ministers, as reported by the Times of Israel.

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He stressed the urgent need for legislative measures, including a conscription law, a reserve duty law, and an extension of mandatory military service.

"The IDF now needs a conscription law, a reserve duty law, and a law to extend mandatory service," Zamir was quoted as saying, as reported by Times of Israel, warning that without such steps, the military may soon struggle to carry out routine operations and sustain its reserve system.

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According to the Times of Israel, this is not the first time Zamir has sounded the alarm over the issue. In January, he had written to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials, cautioning that the shortage of personnel could soon impact the army's operational readiness.

The manpower crunch has intensified since the outbreak of the Gaza war following the October 7 attacks in 2023. The military has repeatedly informed lawmakers that it is short of around 12,000 troops amid ongoing operational demands, Times of Israel reported.

The issue has also been complicated by political debates over military service exemptions. Ultra-Orthodox parties have pushed for legislation to maintain exemptions for their communities, even after a 2024 ruling by Israel's High Court found no legal basis for the longstanding exemption granted to Haredi yeshiva students, as reported by Times of Israel.

Reports indicate that around 80,000 ultra-Orthodox men aged between 18 and 24 are currently eligible for service but have not enlisted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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