IDF claims to dismantle key Hezbollah tunnel network beneath Beaufort Ridge

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 31 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday said that it dismantled several key underground tunnels beneath the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon during a "limited activity" in the area of the security zone, as US-brokered Israel-Lebanon talks are set to resume in Rome in August.

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The IDF said the tunnel network served as a central command centre for Hezbollah, from where its commanders managed combat operations and directed fire toward Israeli troops and civilians.

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According to the IDF, the underground network consisted of several levels and had been constructed over two decades. The IDF also said that it served as a central command centre for Hezbollah's Bader Unit in southern Lebanon and was "planned and funded by the Iranian terrorist regime."

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The IDF said the network posed a threat to northern Israel as it was located approximately six kilometres from Metula and the Galilee Panhandle.

"Over the course of the war, dozens of UAVs, explosive devices, and anti-tank missiles were launched from this infrastructure toward Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers," the IDF said.

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"Tonight, the IDF dismantled a significant portion of the underground tunnel network," it added.

The Israeli military said its forces had completed their deployment in the Beaufort Ridge area over the past several weeks while maintaining operational control of the underground tunnel network and preparing it for dismantling.

"IDF soldiers continue to operate in the area of Ali Taher Ridge, remain on high alert, and are prepared for both defensive and offensive scenarios. Attacks on IDF soldiers will be responded to accordingly," the IDF said.

The military also said it remained committed to the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon while continuing operations aimed at removing threats to its forces.

The development comes as Israel and Lebanon prepare for the next round of US-brokered talks, which are scheduled to take place in Rome from August 4 to August 6, according to a July 27 report by The Times of Israel citing the US State Department.

Technical teams from both sides are expected to focus on implementing the framework agreement signed by Israel and Lebanon last month, including expanding the pilot zone process, resolving outstanding border issues and working towards a broader peace and security agreement.

"That includes expanding the pilot zone process, resolving all outstanding border issues, and working on a comprehensive peace and security agreement," a statement attributed to a State Department official said.

The agreement calls for the Lebanese military to deploy in areas of southern Lebanon where Hezbollah previously maintained military presence and influence, while Israel is expected to withdraw from its declared security zone in the south, contingent on Hezbollah's disarmament.

The IDF carried out its first withdrawal from a pilot zone in southern Lebanon last week. Beirut has since accused Israel of hampering efforts by the Lebanese Armed Forces to operate in the area. (ANI)

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