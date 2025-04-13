IDF destroys Hamas terror tunnel discovered near kindergarten, school in Rafah

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 12 (ANI/TPS): Over the past week, Golani Brigade forces have destroyed a Hamas underground terror tunnel system in Rafah located within a former kindergarten compound and approximately 100 meters from a civilian school, according to IDF Spokesperson.

During operational activity, troops discovered a shaft that led to a booby-trapped underground passage stretching dozens of meters and connecting to a main Hamas route. Combat engineers from the Yahalom unit investigated the tunnel before it was demolished.

The IDF stated that "Hamas systematically violates international law by cynically exploiting civilian institutions and using the population as human shields for terrorist activities."

Military operations continue as Israeli forces work to dismantle Hamas infrastructure both above and below ground in the Rafah area. (ANI/TPS)

