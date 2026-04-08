IDF eliminates Hamas explosives expert Muhammad Dawad in Northern Gaza strike

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 8 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said it has eliminated Hamas operative Muhammad Dawad, described as an expert in the production of explosive devices, in a targeted strike in the northern Gaza Strip earlier this week.

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In a statement shared on Telegram, the IDF said Dawad, who was killed on Monday, was a key figure in engineering and manufacturing explosives for the Hamas organisation and played a central role in planning and executing attacks.

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According to the IDF, he was responsible for producing explosive devices used in dozens of attacks against Israeli troops during the ongoing conflict.

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The IDF said Dawad "posed an immediate threat" and was neutralised in a targeted operation.

It added that its troops under the IDF's Southern Command remain deployed in line with the ceasefire agreement and will continue operations to eliminate any imminent threats.

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Meanwhile, the IDF also announced that it carried out its largest coordinated strike across Lebanon since the start of Operation "Roaring Lion", targeting more than 100 Hezbollah command centres and military sites within a span of 10 minutes.

The strikes hit locations in Beirut, the Beqaa Valley and southern Lebanon, targeting infrastructure including headquarters, intelligence command centres, and facilities linked to Hezbollah's missile and naval capabilities, as well as elite units such as the Radwan Force.

According to the IDF, the operation was based on precise intelligence and planned over several weeks by multiple military divisions, including the Operations Directorate, Intelligence Directorate, Israeli Air Force and Northern Command.

The military alleged that much of the targeted infrastructure was embedded within civilian areas, accusing Hezbollah of using civilians as human shields, while stating that measures were taken to minimise harm to non-combatants.

The IDF said it will continue operations against Hezbollah and other threats, asserting that it remains committed to ensuring the safety of Israeli civilians. (ANI)

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