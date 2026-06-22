IDF eliminates October 7 abduction suspect, Islamic Jihad Nukhba commander in southern Gaza strike

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 22 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) in a joint operation have eliminated a terrorist involved in the October 7 attacks and the abduction of Israeli civilian Yagil Yaakov in a precision strike in the southern Gaza Strip over the weekend.

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In a joint statement posted on Telegram on Sunday (local time), the IDF said the target, identified as Zaki Youssef Mahmoud Abu Mustafa, served as the Nukhba commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation.

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According to the military, Abu Mustafa infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 massacre and participated in the abduction of Yagil Yaakov.

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The IDF also released an image reportedly showing him inside Israeli territory during the kidnapping.

"Over the weekend (Friday), the IDF and ISA struck in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Zaki Youssef Mahmoud Abu Mustafa, the Nukhba commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation," the IDF said.

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"In recent months, Abu Mustafa played a significant role in rebuilding the terrorist organisation's military capabilities in the Gaza Strip, in violation of the ceasefire agreement," it added.

The statement added that he was also involved in planning attacks against Israeli forces and attempted to organise militant training at Nasser Hospital, which the IDF accused him of exploiting for terrorist activity.

"Due to his recent activities and the immediate threat he posed to IDF troops, Abu Mustafa was eliminated in a precise strike," the military said.

In a separate operation, the IDF said it also eliminated Hamas Nukhba operative Mohammed Osama Abd al-Aziz Saba al-Eish, who was reportedly engaged in recruiting militants and advancing training programmes for the group.

The IDF stated that precautions were taken to minimise civilian harm, including the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance ahead of the strikes.

It further said that troops under Southern Command remain deployed in Gaza in line with ceasefire arrangements and will continue operations against any imminent threats. (ANI)

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