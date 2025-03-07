DT
IDF escorts hundreds of worshippers to Rabbi Ashi's Tomb on Lebanon border

IDF escorts hundreds of worshippers to Rabbi Ashi's Tomb on Lebanon border

For the first time since the war in northern Israel began, the IDF allowed civilians to visit the tomb of Rabbi Ashi, part of which lies in Lebanese territory. Early Friday morning, around 800 Orthodox worshippers, including Breslov Hasidim, arrived at the site under military escort.
ANI
Mar 07, 2025
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 7 (ANI/TPS): For the first time since the war in northern Israel began, the IDF allowed civilians to visit the tomb of Rabbi Ashi, part of which lies in Lebanese territory. Early Friday morning, around 800 Orthodox worshippers, including Breslov Hasidim, arrived at the site under military escort.

In recent weeks, hundreds of worshippers attempted to reach the tomb without coordination, leading to clashes with soldiers and police. Some even crossed the border into Lebanon and were detained by the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

