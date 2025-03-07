Tel Aviv [Israel], March 7 (ANI/TPS): For the first time since the war in northern Israel began, the IDF allowed civilians to visit the tomb of Rabbi Ashi, part of which lies in Lebanese territory. Early Friday morning, around 800 Orthodox worshippers, including Breslov Hasidim, arrived at the site under military escort.

In recent weeks, hundreds of worshippers attempted to reach the tomb without coordination, leading to clashes with soldiers and police. Some even crossed the border into Lebanon and were detained by the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

