IDF flags "grave ethical incident" over soldiers' conduct with journalists in West Bank, suspends unit

Jerusalem [Israel], March 31 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have acknowledged lapses in the conduct of their personnel toward journalists during an operation to evacuate an illegal outpost in Area A of Judea and Samaria following the conclusion of an internal inquiry led by the Chief of the General Staff.

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In a post on X, the IDF wrote, "The Chief of the General Staff concluded the inquiry into the conduct of IDF soldiers toward journalists while securing the area during the evacuation of an illegal outpost in Area A of Judea and Samaria. The inquiry found several failures in the conduct of the soldiers toward the reporters. In addition, deficiencies were identified in behavioural norms, deviations from IDF orders, and inappropriate communication with members of the press in violation of established procedures."

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"According to the findings, the inquiry identified multiple shortcomings in the behaviour of soldiers deployed to secure the area during the evacuation process. The report pointed to several failures in interactions with reporters on the ground, including deviations from established military protocols and deficiencies in adherence to expected behavioural norms."

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The IDF stated that there were instances of inappropriate communication with members of the press, which were found to be in violation of existing procedures governing engagement with journalists in operational zones. These lapses, the inquiry noted, raised concerns about discipline and compliance within the unit involved.

In response to the findings, the IDF has taken immediate corrective action by suspending the battalion's operational deployment in the area.

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Reiterating its institutional stance, the IDF emphasised that it "respects and enables freedom of the press in the area and regrets the incident," signalling an effort to reassure media organisations and the international community about its commitment to press freedoms even amid complex security operations.

"The IDF respects and enables freedom of the press in the area and regrets the incident, therefore there was an immediate suspension of the battalion's operational deployment in the area. From the remarks of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir: "This is a grave ethical incident that is out of line with IDF norms and values. We all swore the soldier's oath upon enlistment--weapons are to be used solely for the purpose of carrying out the mission, and never for revenge. We will not accept such incidents within the ranks of the IDF," the statement further.

Commenting on the matter, Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir described the episode as a serious breach of military ethics. "This is a grave ethical incident that is out of line with IDF norms and values. We all swore the soldier's oath upon enlistment--weapons are to be used solely for the purpose of carrying out the mission, and never for revenge. We will not accept such incidents within the ranks of the IDF," he said.

The evacuation of illegal outposts in the West Bank has often been a sensitive and contentious process, frequently drawing the presence of journalists, activists, and local residents. Such operations require strict adherence to rules of engagement and clear communication protocols, particularly in interactions with the media. (ANI)

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