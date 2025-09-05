IDF forces eliminate terrorist at checkpoint

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 5 (ANI/TPS): The IDF announced tonight that forces at a military checkpoint near Burin in the Samaria Brigade area eliminated a terrorist who approached the post and threw a suspicious object at the IDF forces.

The announcement clarifies that a suspect arrest procedure was initiated but the terrorist refused to comply and was shot. There were no casualties among the IDF forces. (ANI/TPS)

