IDF forces eliminate terrorist at checkpoint

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 5 (ANI/TPS): The IDF announced tonight that forces at a military checkpoint near Burin in the Samaria Brigade area eliminated a terrorist who approached the post and threw a suspicious object at the IDF forces.
The announcement clarifies that a suspect arrest procedure was initiated but the terrorist refused to comply and was shot. There were no casualties among the IDF forces. (ANI/TPS)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
