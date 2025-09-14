IDF: Hezbollah operative killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike

Tel Aviv [Israel] September 14 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday that its aircraft, guided by the IDF's 91st Division, struck and killed a Hezbollah operative overnight in the area of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon.

According to the military, the target had been working to rebuild the Iranian-backed group's military capabilities in the region. (ANI/TPS)

