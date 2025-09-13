DT
Home / World / IDF instructions to Gaza city residents to evacuate safely

IDF instructions to Gaza city residents to evacuate safely

ANI
Updated At : 09:00 PM Sep 13, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 13 (ANI/TPS): The IDF has called on the remaining residents of Gaza City to leave immediately, in view of the imminent expansion of IDF operations in the area.

The warning was issued by the army's Arabic-speaking spokesman, Colonel Avichai Andri, who added that, according to IDF estimates, more than 250,000 residents have left Gaza City in recent days.

"Use the Al-Rashid road and go to the humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi and the open areas in the central camps, where you will be able to receive much better humanitarian aid," the spokesman said, addressing the residents, noting that "the IDF is determined to defeat Hamas and is expanding its offensives accordingly."

"For your safety," he stressed, "leave the area and go to the designated zones, and inform us of any checkpoints set up by Hamas on your way," even providing a number to which they can pass on such information. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

