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Home / World / IDF launches interceptor at suspicious aerial target in southern Lebanon

IDF launches interceptor at suspicious aerial target in southern Lebanon

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ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Tel Aviv [Israel], October 10 (ANI/TPS): The IDF launched an interceptor toward a suspicious aerial target detected in an area of southern Lebanon where Israeli troops are operating, the military said.

The results of the interception are being examined, according to the IDF. No warning sirens were activated, in accordance with the military’s alert policy.

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The incident comes amid ongoing Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon, where IDF forces are operating to address security threats. The military did not immediately provide further details about the target, including its origin, whether it was hostile, or whether it was successfully intercepted.

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The IDF has not reported any casualties or damage in connection with the incident. Further information may be released once the assessment of the interception is complete. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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