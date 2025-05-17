DT
Home / World / IDF operations underway across all of Gaza

IDF operations underway across all of Gaza

IDF forces are continuing to advance in Gaza as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots. The initial stages of the operation, which aims to establish a military presence were carried out last night.
ANI
Updated At : 10:21 PM May 17, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 17 (ANI/TPS): IDF forces are continuing to advance in Gaza as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots. The initial stages of the operation, which aims to establish a military presence were carried out last night.

Throughout the night and into this morning, there have been continuous reports of explosions in the north of Gaza and in the eastern part of the Tufah neighbourhood in Gaza City.

Last night, extensive operations were reported to be carried out in Khan Yunis, Jabaliya and Deir al-Balah in the south of the Strip.

There have also been reports of heavy artillery shelling in the Beit Lahiya area.

The IDF confirmed that operations have been carried out as part of the initial phase of Operation 'Gideon's Chariots' and the expansion of the campaign in Gaza.

'These operations are intended to achieve all the war's objectives in Gaza, including the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas. IDF forces in the Southern Command will continue to operate to protect Israeli citizens and achieve the objectives of the war,' according to an IDF Spokesperson. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

