IDF says Hamas Nukhba operative involved in 2025 attack that killed four Israeli tank crew soldiers eliminated in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 21 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said it had eliminated Musa Abd Muhammad Hamouda, a member of Hamas' Nukhba unit in Gaza City, who it alleged was involved in an explosive device attack in 2025 that killed four Israeli tank crew soldiers from the 52nd Battalion.

In a post on X, the IDF identified the operative as a member of Hamas' military wing and said he had participated in the attack that killed Lieutenant Matan Abramovitz, Sergeant Amit Aryeh Regev, Staff Sergeant Uri Lemad and Sergeant Gadi Cotal.

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“ELIMINATED: Musa Abd Muhammad Hamouda, a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas' military wing in Gaza City. Hamouda took part in the explosive device attack that killed 4 tank crew soldiers, Lieutenant Matan Abramovitz, Sergeant Amit Aryeh Regev, Staff Sergeant Uri Lemad & Sergeant Gadi Cotal in 2025. Hamouda advanced terror attacks against Israeli civilians & IDF troops and operated to restore Hamas’ military capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the IDF said.

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The Israeli military alleged that Hamouda had advanced attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops and worked to restore Hamas' military capabilities, which it described as a systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement.

“The terrorist was eliminated in an order to remove the threat that he posed,” the IDF said.

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The announcement comes amid continued Israeli military operations against individuals whom the IDF accuses of targeting its forces and rebuilding Hamas' operational capabilities during the ceasefire.

Earlier, on October 5, the IDF said it had eliminated two individuals associated with Hamas in separate strikes in the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Telegram, the Israeli military identified one of them as Muad Gamal Abu Nuseira, whom it described as a commander in Hamas' military wing. It said the strike took place earlier that Sunday.

The IDF also said it had eliminated Mahmoud Ibrahim Dib Alyan, whom it identified as a member of Hamas' observation unit, in a separate strike on Saturday.

According to the military, Alyan had been advancing activities against Israeli troops near the Yellow Line and working to restore Hamas' capabilities, actions it characterised as violations of the ceasefire agreement.

The IDF said it had taken measures to mitigate potential civilian harm, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance. It added that troops under the Southern Command remained deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and would continue operations against what it described as immediate threats.

In another announcement, the IDF reported eliminating Saqr Nabil Musa Qaisi, whom it described as a Nukhba operative involved in the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. The military alleged that Qaisi also held a leadership role in the Turkish organisation Deniz Feneri and used his position to provide financial support to Hamas operatives.

The IDF has repeatedly accused Hamas members of exploiting ceasefire periods to rebuild military capabilities and plan attacks. (ANI)

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