IDF says Hezbollah launched rockets toward troops in southern Lebanon; no casualties

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 13 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said that sirens were activated in northern Israel after rockets were launched toward Israeli troops operating in southern Lebanon. The military also reported intercepting suspicious aerial targets in the area.

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Through its official Telegram channel, the IDF, in its initial report, said, "Sirens sound in the area of Zar'it. The details are under review."

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It later attributed the attack to Hezbollah, stating that "Hezbollah terrorist organization launched a number of rockets toward IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon." According to the military, "the rockets fell adjacent to IDF soldiers," and no "IDF injuries" were reported.

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The military added that "Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

In a separate operational update, the IDF said troops operating "South of the Forward Defense Line" were continuing efforts to "to dismantle terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, with the aim of removing threats to Israeli civilians."

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During one of the operations, the military said troops " identified a terrorist using surveillance equipment against IDF troops." The IDF added that "with swift and targeted action, the terrorist was struck and eliminated by tank fire."

Earlier, the Israeli military said the Air Force "intercepted a suspicious aerial target identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon," adding that "No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

The IDF also reported that sirens warning of "a hostile aircraft infiltration" were activated in the area of Avivim. However, the military later clarified that the alert "was determined to be a false identification."

On the same day, in another earlier update, the IDF said the Air Force intercepted "a suspicious aerial target" in the same operational area shortly afterwards.

The military further stated that "over the last few hours, the Hezbollah terrorist organisation launched several rockets toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon." According to the IDF, "The rockets fell near the soldiers" and "No IDF injuries were reported."

Meanwhile, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has declared that the group's military capabilities are strictly a domestic Lebanese concern and will not be placed on the bargaining table during ongoing hostilities with Israel.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the Hezbollah chief took a defiant stance against Israeli military pressure, vowing that his fighters remain prepared for a prolonged confrontation. "We will not abandon the field. We will turn it into hell for Israel," Qassem asserted during a televised address.

This hardline stance on internal sovereignty comes as the volatile landscape between Lebanon and Israel remains defined by persistent and violent hostilities. As of mid May 2026, a US brokered ceasefire, originally initiated on April 17 and subsequently extended, is effectively viewed as existing only on paper.

The failure of this nominal cessation of hostilities is evident on the ground, where daily combat persists as Israel maintains a military foothold within a southern Lebanese buffer zone. Reports indicate that Israeli forces have controlled approximately 6% of Lebanese territory since March.

The US Department of State said that the next round of intensive talks between Israel and Lebanon, aimed at advancing a comprehensive peace and security agreement between the two countries as well as addressing the Hezbollah issue, will take place on May 14 and 15, with Washington set to facilitate the discussion. (ANI)

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