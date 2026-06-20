Tel Aviv [Israel], June 20 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday (local time) stated that it will continue operations in southern Lebanon, asserting that it would "continue to remove immediate threats, respond to Hezbollah's violations", even as a ceasefire agreement b between Israel and Hezbollah remains in place.

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In a video statement, IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin stated that recent strikes by Hezbollah, which led to the death of four Israeli soldiers, were "not a reality" that the Israeli side "can accept", asserting that the IDF would continue its operations in southern Lebanon to prevent further threats.

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"These attacks by Hezbollah are violations of the ceasefire. They prove that Hezbollah's goals remain the same: to remain on Israel's borders and to plan and carry out attacks on our civilians. This is not a reality we can accept, and this is exactly why the IDF continues to operate in southern Lebanon. Recent events have made one thing clear: IDF soldiers must stand between Hezbollah and Israeli civilians," he said.

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The IDF Spokesperson also stressed that Israel would not wait for further escalation, adding, "We will not wait for the next attack to reach our homes. We will continue to remove immediate threats, respond to Hezbollah's violations, and do whatever is necessary to protect our civilians."

This comes after Hezbollah launched attacks on Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of four soldiers overnight.

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Defrin added that Hezbollah had carried out "hundreds of explosive drone and rocket attacks" targeting both civilians and military personnel over recent weeks, describing these actions as violations of the ceasefire.

Following the strikes by Hezbollah, the Israeli Forces retaliated on Hezbollah infrastructure with strikes in the Bekaa Valley after the rebel group in Lebanon violated the ceasefire by conducting a drone strike that killed an IDF tank battalion commander and three other soldiers in southern Lebanon.

Moments after the strikes, a renewed ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hezbollah amid efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

According to CNN, citing multiple sources familiar with the negotiations, Israel and Hezbollah have reached an agreement to reinstate a ceasefire which took effect at 9 am (local time). Sources told CNN that the agreement was brokered through mediation efforts involving the United States and Qatar, while another diplomatic source said Iran also played a role in facilitating the deal alongside Washington and Doha.

Moments after the announcement of the ceasefire between the two sides, US President Donald Trump said that he urged the Israeli side to agree to a ceasefire with the rebel group in Lebanon after the two sides renewed fresh strikes against each other.

In a phone interview with NBC News, Trump said he had been in contact with Israel earlier in the day and encouraged its leadership to support the ceasefire effort.

However, he declined to confirm whether he had spoken directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"It's a positive," Trump said, referring to the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. (ANI)

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