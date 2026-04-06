IDF says troops discover weapons, underground quarters in Southern Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 6 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday claimed that its troops uncovered underground living quarters and multiple weapons stockpiles during operations in Southern Lebanon.

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In a post on X, the IDF said, "Southern Lebanon: IDF troops located underground living quarters, and uncovered military vests, RPG rockets, & explosive devices alongside a flag of the UNHCR organisation."

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📸 Southern Lebanon: IDF troops located underground living quarters, and uncovered military vests, RPG rockets, & explosive devices alongside a flag of the UNHCR organization. In additional activities, the troops located several weapons stockpiles, including AK-47 rifles, RPG… pic.twitter.com/fIAAhCUF2j — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 6, 2026

According to the X post, additional searches led to the discovery of "several weapons stockpiles, including AK-47 rifles, RPG launchers, and sniper rifles".

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Earlier, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the strike, which took place merely 100 meters from Rafik Hariri University Hospital, Lebanon's largest public medical facility, and resulted in the death of 4 people, injuring 39 others and causing major damage to a nearby residential area.

His remarks come as Israel has expanded its military operations in Lebanon.

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The UN chief, in his statement on X, said that while the hospital sustained no damage, he noted that between 28 and 31 March, the World Health Organisation verified 11 attacks affecting Lebanese health care facilities--averaging to about 2 attacks every day, with 5 occurring on 28 March alone, that impacted facilities in Kfar Tibnit, Ghandouriyeh, Zawtar Al Gharbiyeh, Kfar Dajal, and Jazzine and resulted in 9 deaths and 5 injuries.

Underlining that since 28 February, WHO verified 92 attacks on health facilities, medical vehicles, personnel, and warehouses, that resulted in 53 deaths and injured 137 people, the UN Chief said that the acts cannot become the new norm and that the world must unequivocally reaffirm that the protection of health care is not optional, but a universal obligation and a measure of collective humanity. He said, "Healthcare is #NotATarget".

As tensions escalate across the region with Israel embroiled in several military operations, the Times of Israel reported on Sunday that IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told the mayor of the northern border city of Nahariya that the military would not leave southern Lebanon until the threat of Hezbollah is removed.

"We hold the area and will not leave it until the direct threat to you is removed. This is at the top of our priority list," Zamir said as per IDF. (ANI)

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