IDF soldier suffered light injuries in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 28 (ANI/TPS): An IDF soldier sustained light injuries from grenade shrapnel in the northern Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

Announcing the incident an IDF Spokesperson added that the soldier has been evacuated to hospital for treatment. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)