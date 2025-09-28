IDF soldier suffered light injuries in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 28 (ANI/TPS): An IDF soldier sustained light injuries from grenade shrapnel in the northern Gaza Strip.
Advertisement
Announcing the incident an IDF Spokesperson added that the soldier has been evacuated to hospital for treatment. (ANI/TPS)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement