DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / IDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Daniel Hagari to step down in coming weeks

IDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Daniel Hagari to step down in coming weeks

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari have agreed on the conclusion of Hagari's tenure in the coming weeks. Following his departure, Hagari will retire from the military.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:41 PM Mar 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 7 (ANI/TPS): IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari have agreed on the conclusion of Hagari's tenure in the coming weeks. Following his departure, Hagari will retire from the military.

Zamir expressed deep appreciation for Hagari's years of dedicated service, highlighting his leadership as IDF Spokesperson during one of the most complex wars in Israel's history.

Reports indicate that Zamir is expected to appoint a combat officer from the Ground Forces as the next IDF Spokesperson. Among the leading candidates is Col. Beni Aharon, commander of the 401st Armored Brigade. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper