IDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Daniel Hagari to step down in coming weeks

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 7 (ANI/TPS): IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari have agreed on the conclusion of Hagari's tenure in the coming weeks. Following his departure, Hagari will retire from the military.

Zamir expressed deep appreciation for Hagari's years of dedicated service, highlighting his leadership as IDF Spokesperson during one of the most complex wars in Israel's history.

Reports indicate that Zamir is expected to appoint a combat officer from the Ground Forces as the next IDF Spokesperson. Among the leading candidates is Col. Beni Aharon, commander of the 401st Armored Brigade. (ANI/TPS)

