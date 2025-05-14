IDF strikes Hamas command center beneath European Hospital in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 14 (ANI): The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) on Tuesday conducted a precise attack, striking a Hamas command and control centre in a terrorist infrastructure beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote, "The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists in a command and control centre, located in an underground terrorist infrastructure site beneath the European hospital in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, a short while ago. Hamas continues to use hospitals in Gaza for terrorist activity, demonstrating its cynical and brutal use of the civilian population in the hospital and its surroundings."

The post added, "Prior to, and during the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians and civilian infrastructure, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate to remove any threat to the civilians of the State of Israel."

Following the Israeli strike at the European hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza's Health Ministry said that nine missiles slammed into and around the courtyard of the hospital, killing at least 16 people and wounding 70 others, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, after 584 days of Hamas captivity, Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander returned to Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing it as an "emotional moment."

Welcoming Alexander back, Netanyahu credited the success of the rescue to Israeli military pressure and diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump, calling it "a winning combination."

PM Netanyahu said, "This is a very emotional moment - Edan Alexander has returned home. We embrace him and we embrace his family. This was achieved, thanks to our military pressure and the diplomatic pressure applied by President Trump. This is a winning combination."

He added, "I spoke with President Trump today. He said: 'I am committed to Israel; to continuing to work with you in close cooperation' - in order to achieve all of our war objectives: Releasing all of the hostages, and defeating Hamas. This goes together. They are combined with each other." (ANI)

