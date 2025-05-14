DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / IDF strikes Hamas command center beneath European Hospital in Gaza

IDF strikes Hamas command center beneath European Hospital in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) on Tuesday conducted a precise attack, striking a Hamas command and control centre in a terrorist infrastructure beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:11 AM May 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 14 (ANI): The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) on Tuesday conducted a precise attack, striking a Hamas command and control centre in a terrorist infrastructure beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote, "The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists in a command and control centre, located in an underground terrorist infrastructure site beneath the European hospital in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, a short while ago. Hamas continues to use hospitals in Gaza for terrorist activity, demonstrating its cynical and brutal use of the civilian population in the hospital and its surroundings."

The post added, "Prior to, and during the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians and civilian infrastructure, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate to remove any threat to the civilians of the State of Israel."

Advertisement

https://x.com/IDF/status/1922323980234400086

Following the Israeli strike at the European hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza's Health Ministry said that nine missiles slammed into and around the courtyard of the hospital, killing at least 16 people and wounding 70 others, Al Jazeera reported.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, after 584 days of Hamas captivity, Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander returned to Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing it as an "emotional moment."

Welcoming Alexander back, Netanyahu credited the success of the rescue to Israeli military pressure and diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump, calling it "a winning combination."

PM Netanyahu said, "This is a very emotional moment - Edan Alexander has returned home. We embrace him and we embrace his family. This was achieved, thanks to our military pressure and the diplomatic pressure applied by President Trump. This is a winning combination."

He added, "I spoke with President Trump today. He said: 'I am committed to Israel; to continuing to work with you in close cooperation' - in order to achieve all of our war objectives: Releasing all of the hostages, and defeating Hamas. This goes together. They are combined with each other." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper