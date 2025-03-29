DT
Home / World / IDF strikes Hezbollah storage facility in Beirut

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck an unmanned storage facility used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization's air unit.
ANI
Updated At : 07:01 AM Mar 29, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 29 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck an unmanned storage facility used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization's air unit.

An IDF spokesperson said, "The Hezbollah terrorist organization centered the terrorist infrastructure in the heart of the civilian population.

"This is another example of Hezbollah's cynical use of Lebanese citizens as human shields.

"The morning firing into the Upper Galilee region constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a direct threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.

"The State of Lebanon bears responsibility for upholding the agreement. The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to the State of Israel."

The storage unit was located in the Dahiyeh neighborhood of Beirut, capital of Lebanon.

An evacuation warning was issued by the IDF to the population prior to the attack. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

