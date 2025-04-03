IDF strikes Syrian bases in Hama, Damascus

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 3 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes on Wednesday targeting remaining military capabilities at Syrian bases in Hama and T4, as well as additional military infrastructure sites in the Damascus area.

Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote, "The IDF struck military capabilities that remained at the Syrian bases of Hama and T4, along with additional remaining military infrastructure sites in the area of Damascus in the past few hours."

It added, "We will continue to operate to remove any threat to Israeli civilians."

Citing the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Al Jazeera reported that the attacks on Wednesday targeted the vicinity of the scientific research centre in the Barzeh neighbourhood of the capital, as well as the airport in the Syrian city of Hama.

Since the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes across Syria.

In the aftermath of al-Assad's removal on December 8, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based monitoring group, reported that Israeli forces targeted the Barzeh research facility, which Israel claims was involved in the production of guided missiles and chemical weapons.

Between December 8 and December 31, 2024, SOHR reported over 500 airstrikes on Syrian targets by Israel. Additionally, Israel has carried out at least 43 attacks in Syria so far this year, Al Jazeera reported.

The Israeli strikes come after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the formation of a transitional government and appointed 23 ministers to a diverse new cabinet.

According to Al Jazeera, the government, which was revealed on Saturday, includes Yarub Badr, an Alawite, as transport minister, while Amgad Badr from the Druze community will oversee the agriculture ministry.

Since the fall of former Bashar al-Assad in December, Syria has been governed by a caretaker cabinet under al-Sharaa. After being named interim president in January, he pledged to establish an inclusive transitional government to rebuild Syria's institutions and manage the country until elections, which he estimated could take up to five years. (ANI)

