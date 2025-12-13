IDF: Terrorists attempt to infiltrate Gaza yellow line, one eliminated

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 13 (ANI/TPS): Two terrorists made an attempt to enter the Yellow Line in southern Gaza yesterday, according to an IDF spokesperson.
The two terrorists approached soldiers from the 7th Brigade of the IDF in a manner that posed an immediate threat, and one of them was eliminated. The second terrorist escaped. (ANI/TPS)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
Live Matches
