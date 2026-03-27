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Home / World / IDF vows to disarm Hezbollah if Lebanese govt fails; says will not allow group to "rearm and re-weaponise"

IDF vows to disarm Hezbollah if Lebanese govt fails; says will not allow group to "rearm and re-weaponise"

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ANI
Updated At : 06:35 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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Tel Aviv [Israel], March 27 (ANI): Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson BG Effie Defrin has issued a stern warning regarding the escalating tensions on the northern border, asserting that the military will take direct action to disarm Hezbollah if the Lebanese government fails to do so.

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In a video address, Defrin highlighted the long-standing security challenges, stating, "For years, we have been defending our northern border against Hezbollah's attacks on our civilians." He further alleged that the group has persisted in its efforts to "rearm and re-weaponise in violation of the ceasefire agreement."

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To substantiate these claims, the address included testimony from Hezbollah political council member Wafiq Safa, who admitted that the group and the Islamic Resistance were "working to rebuild their capabilities." Safa specifically referenced advancements in "missile capabilities--in both quantity and quality," as well as the "rebuilding of their suicide drones."

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Defrin contended that these efforts are "funded and trained by the Iranian terror regime," accusing Hezbollah of stockpiling missiles, training ground forces, and rebuilding infrastructure while "operating from civilian areas as part of their war tactic." He noted that on March 2, the group "chose to join the Iranian terror regime in their attacks against Israel, putting both Israeli and Lebanese civilians at risk."

The spokesperson emphasised that the IDF is actively countering these threats, stating, "This is exactly what we're operating against." He confirmed that while strikes continue against Hezbollah terror targets, "IDF troops are positioned in forward defensive points along the border area in southern Lebanon."

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Defrin remarked that Hezbollah's continued operations from southern Lebanon stand "in contrast to the declaration by the Lebanese government earlier this year."

"If the Lebanese government will not disarm Hezbollah, the IDF will," he declared. "We will not allow Hezbollah to rearm, and we will continue operating in order to protect our civilians on our northern border." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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