"If America is unable to contain Zionist regime....": Iran issues warning over Israeli aircraft movement

Tehran [Iran], June 26 (ANI): Iran on Friday issued a stern warning regarding the presence of Israeli military aircraft in the airspace of neighbouring countries and characterising these movements as a direct threat to the Islamic Republic, holding the US responsible for restraining the Jewish state.

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According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), in an official statement released by the IRGC Central Headquarters, the Iranian military warned that if the US remains unable to "control the Zionist regime," the Islamic Republic will exercise its right to take unilateral action.

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Tehran specifically cited the recent presence of Israeli military aircraft in the skies of neighbouring countries as the primary driver for the alert, labelling these flight paths a "dangerous act" and a direct threat to Iranian national security, the IRIB reported.

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"We consider the movements and presence of military aircraft of the terrorist Zionist regime in the skies of some neighbouring countries towards Iran to be a dangerous act and a threat against the Islamic Republic of Iran. We declare that if America is unable to contain and control the Zionist regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate any threat against it and considers it its right to respond to these dangerous actions," the statement read.

The developments come days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel must achieve independence from US military reliance by developing domestic weapons-manufacturing capabilities, a shift he argues is essential for the ongoing conflict with Iran and its regional affiliates.

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During a meeting with reserve combat officers in Gush Etzion in the West Bank, Netanyahu said, "I greatly appreciate the support we have received - and that I have secured over the years -- from our American friends. But today I say, we need our own independent weapons-production system. We must manufacture our own armaments."

Addressing the security landscape, he added, "We are now confronting Iran and its proxies. We have struck them hard. It is not over yet, but it depends on our strength. Where we will be in 30 years depends on our strength. That is why what we are doing now is building even greater strength," noting his ambition for Israel "to have an independent armaments capability".

While Netanyahu has maintained a policy of phasing out US military assistance over the coming decade, these comments come during a period of heightened friction.

Jerusalem has expressed growing apprehension regarding potential US constraints on its operational freedom, particularly as Washington pursues an agreement with Tehran that Israel largely rejects.

"We need to free ourselves from dependence, continue building more and more strength, incorporate more and more technology, and train more and more generations of commanders like you -- because ultimately that is what will determine our position," the Prime Minister noted. (ANI)

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