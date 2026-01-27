DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "If Canada wants to be an energy superpower, we need to be trading with India," says Canadian Energy Minister

"If Canada wants to be an energy superpower, we need to be trading with India," says Canadian Energy Minister

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:40 AM Jan 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Panjim (Goa) [India], January 27 (ANI): Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Tim Hodgson, who is in India as a guest at the India Energy week in Goa, said on Tuesday that India is emerging as one of the world's most critical energy markets, stressing the need for Canada to deepen energy trade with New Delhi as global demand surges.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Hodgson said his ongoing visit to India marked a "trip of firsts", including Canada's first-ever federal ministerial presence at India Energy Week and the first Canada-India energy dialogue in eight years.

Advertisement

"If Canada wants to be an energy superpower, we need to be trading our energy and natural resources with one of the world's largest energy markets: India," Hodgson said.

Advertisement

Highlighting India's growing energy needs, the Canadian minister said demand for both conventional and clean energy in India is projected to grow more than in China and all of Southeast Asia combined over the next decade. He said this presents a significant opportunity for Canada, which is seeking to expand its non-U.S. exports.

"That surge in demand, coupled with Canada's ambition to be a clean and conventional energy superpower, makes it clear: we need to be engaging with the Indian market now," Hodgson said, adding that his visit aligns with the Canadian Prime Minister's commitment to double non-U.S. exports, including energy and natural resources.

Advertisement

Hodgson said Canada is positioning itself to supply liquefied natural gas, clean energy, uranium, and critical minerals to India, including through infrastructure such as floating storage facilities for liquefied gas.

"That's the money line: the liquefied gas going into the floating storage tanks," he said, describing it as an opportunity to expand both conventional and clean energy cooperation and support India's energy transition.

During his visit to Goa and Delhi, Hodgson said he will meet Indian government counterparts, industry stakeholders, and Canadian businesses to lay the groundwork for new bilateral trade and investment partnerships

Meanwhile, speaking at the India Energy Week, Union Minister for Petroleum Hardeep Puri said, "As the world's third-largest energy consumer and one of the fastest-growing major economies, India stands at the heart of this global transformation. Our energy demand will continue to expand, with all sources set to grow. By 2050, India's share of global energy demand is projected to rise by nearly 30-35%, reaching around 10 percent of the total global energy demand. Yet, with per capita energy consumption still at only about 40 percent of the global average, India's growth journey remains both necessary and responsible. The Government of India is enabling this growth by building capacity, improving market conditions, and supporting the full energy mix."(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts