Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 14 (ANI): UAE Minister Reem Al Hashimy has emphasised the deep people-to-people contacts between her country and India, saying every Emirati probably will have "some connection with India" one way or the other.

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In an interview with ANI ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit tomorrow, she said trade between India and the UAE has been a significant part of the relationship, whether it is in terms of clothes or spices the future cannot be without a strong India and a strong UAE.

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She also spoke of respect in the two countries for traditional medicine knowledge and of bilateral ties going from strength to strength.

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"If I ask any Emirati, you will probably find that they have had some connection to India in one way or another. I have a few members of my family who always go to India for treatment, who rely very much on Indian knowledge of herbs, and they compare that to our own knowledge of herbs, because Emiratis also have such a strong foundational respect for traditional medicine, like you do as well," she said.

"I think trade between us has been such an important player also - whether it is the clothes we wear or the spices we use or any of the other more human-to-human connections. One thing for me is sure, the future cannot be without a strong India and a strong UAE. So, I look at the milestones that we have, the visit tomorrow, and likely subsequent visits of my leadership back to India, as well as important proof points of a trajectory that grows from strength to strength," she added.

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The UAE Minister also spoke of the contributions of the Indian diaspora.

"I am confident that we will unlock these new opportunities with one another, particularly since there is close to 4 and a half million Indians who live amongst us and with us and so we constantly learn from each other and we are better because of each other as well."

She spoke of the need to further explore the potential of the bilateral ties.

"Everytime we think we have reached a mountain top, we discover there is another mountain top to reach. When we signed CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) a few years ago, which was a landmark agreement of which we have already achieved our initial objective of surpassing 100 billion dollars worth of trade, we are now embarking on yet another one - a 200 billion dollar worth of trade," she said.

"But what I can say with confidence is that Team India and Team UAE work closely together. We uncover and unlock more potential. So, today we talk more on technology and AI, we talk more about quantum and supercomputing, we talk more on areas of infrastructure - which PM Modi launched a few years ago through IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor). So, there are constantly new things and every time you feel you have reached a pinnacle, you discover that there are more mountain tops to reach and what better way to do it than with a friend and partner like India," she added.

The UAE Minister spoke of growinng technological cooperation between UAE and India.

"Science and technology is going to be, as they say, the name of the game moving forward. You cannot advance and grow as an economy, as a country, if you are not embedding technology in the very core of how you operate. It is not just for efficiency and efficacy purposes. It is also for the ability to leapfrog and so AI, as a platform, has become a really strong cornerstone of how we conduct our work and I know it is such an important cornerstone as well for India," she said.

"So, we are looking at joint projects where we could delve into the likes of supercomputing and quantum because we also believe that India has not just the capability and the technical prowess but also the ambition and vision behind it, as do we. When we bond together in that space, then we can help create a space that is good for both your people as well as ours, and also for our regions," she added.

The UAE Minister said PM Modi is true treasure to the leadership and people of UAE.

"We are anticipating, with great excitement, the visit of PM Modi tomorrow, May 15th 2026. He is a key figure of friendship, of a longstanding partnership, and a true treasure to the leadership and to the people of UAE. We are very much looking forward to having him come. Our President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed was in India in January of this year, as our Crown Prince in February for the AI Summit. Since PM Modi has taken office, they have been regularly seeing each other a few times a year," she said.

"So, his presence tomorrow will be part of that continued friendship and relationship and we are very keen and excited to have him come to the UAE," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five-nation tour tomorrow. He will begin his tour with visit United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed by the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. (ANI)

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