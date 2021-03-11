'If I die under mysterious circumstances…,' Elon Musk posts cryptic tweet an hour after he shares a post in 'connection with Russia'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 9

Elon Musk sparked a huge buzz on Monday where he spoke about dying under mysterious circumstances.

Musk, an avid Twitter user known for his quirky tweets, has left users thinking what the Tesla CEO really meant.

Musk, who recently bought Twitter, wrote on the microblogging, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya."

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Musk, just an hour before the tweet, had shared a post that seems to be a conversation with a Russian officer, who said the Tesla CEO is involved in "supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment".

"According to our information, the delivery of the Starink equipment was carried out by the Pentagon...," the message read. "And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool."

Musk had in March said that its Starlink satellite broadband service had been told by some governments to block Russian news sources. "We will not do so unless at 'gunpoint', sorry to be a free speech absolutist," he had tweeted.

#elon musk #tesla #twitter