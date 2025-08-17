IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

Sharjah [UAE], August 17 (ANI/WAM): In the lead-up to the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), scheduled to take place on September 10-11 at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme "Communication for Quality of Life", the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has announced the launch of the "Global PR Challenge - Sharjah Edition."

Held for the first time, the challenge will bring together 20 local and international students, divided into ten teams, to compete for the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA). The winning team will receive a financial prize as well as the opportunity to implement its idea.

The pre-forum programme for IGCF's 14th edition features a range of competitions designed to inspire creativity and innovation. Alongside the Global PR Challenge, organised in partnership with the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), the American University of Sharjah (AUS), the programme also includes the University Challenge, run in partnership with United Arab Emirates University (UAEU); and the AI Skills Challenge, organised with Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Science & Technology.

Teams competing in the 'Global PR Challenge' will be tasked with developing innovative communication solutions inspired by the Your Sharjah campaign. The challenge aims to nurture emerging talent, connect students with global industry experts, and provide a platform for the exchange of creative ideas in government communication and modern media. It also strengthens Sharjah's reputation as a regional hub for media innovation.

Participants will propose sustainable communication strategies addressing social, environmental, economic, and educational issues, all within a competitive and stimulating environment overseen by a jury of leading experts.

The top three teams will present their campaigns live at IGCF, with the winners honoured at the SGCA ceremony on September 11.

Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Science & Technology will host the AI Skills Challenge, designed for youth aged 10 to 16. Around 45 participants will work on smart solutions for contemporary challenges in food security, sustainability, and quality of life.

The programme is structured around four stages--learning, ideation, implementation, and presentation--using interactive educational technologies. Participants will gain practical exposure to artificial intelligence, design thinking, and innovative problem-solving, guided by 12 experts specialising in agriculture, AI tools, programming, robotics, 3D printing, and AI modelling, in addition to technical soft skills and mentorship.

The fourth edition of the University Challenge, held in partnership with UAEU, will feature 12 university teams from within the UAE and abroad. This year's theme focuses on "The Importance of Food Security in Achieving Community Sustainability."

The initiative enables students to bridge technology with cultural identity, translating their ideas into communication messages and policy recommendations that enhance societal stability and public awareness.

A panel of subject-matter experts will select the top three submissions, with the winning teams will also be honoured during the SGCA ceremony.

As one of the region's most prominent platforms for dialogue, IGCF brings together decision-makers, experts, academics, and youth to exchange insights and explore best practices in communication. The forum underscores Sharjah's role as a global destination for knowledge and innovation while fostering constructive dialogue that addresses pressing developmental and societal challenges. (ANI/WAM)

