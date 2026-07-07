IIM Bangalore to open campus in Indonesia, announces PM Modi; hails bilateral pacts "driven by technology" in AI, space

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 7 (ANI): Signalling a massive leap in bilateral tech and educational ties, India and Indonesia on Tuesday finalised a series of landmark pacts aimed at empowering the youth of both nations and expanding cooperation in cutting-edge fields, including artificial intelligence and space research.

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To anchor this deepening partnership, the two democracies announced the establishment of a premier Indian management campus in the Southeast Asian archipelago to serve the wider region.

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Addressing a joint press meet with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the shared demographic advantage and technical synergy defining the modern relationship, stating, "We will also share best practices regarding sustainable farming and agro-technology. The 21st century is driven by technology. Both India and Indonesia are nations brimming with youthful energy, and our youth possess a natural aptitude for technology."

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The high-level talks culminated in actionable frameworks designed to leverage this digital fluency, particularly through institutional collaborations and shared public platforms.

Elaborating on the strategic agreements signed between New Delhi and Jakarta, Prime Minister Modi added, "Today, we have signed a significant agreement to enhance technological cooperation among our youth in areas such as AI, telecommunications, and digital public infrastructure. We have also agreed to deepen startup collaboration between our two nations. We are going to establish a campus of India's prestigious management institute, IIM Bangalore, in Indonesia; this will greatly benefit the youth across the entire ASEAN region."

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The Prime Minister further noted that the strategic alignment extends beyond terrestrial innovation into advanced outer space exploration, highlighting a resilient foundation built over several generations.

"We have shared a trusted, decades-long partnership in the space sector as well. Building upon this, key decisions regarding joint research, technology sharing, and capacity building in the space sector have been taken today," PM Modi said.

These comprehensive agreements follow a grand ceremonial welcome accorded to Prime Minister Modi in Jakarta earlier on Tuesday.

The reception marked the formal commencement of his official visit to Indonesia, featuring horse-mounted guards, a ceremonial Guard of Honour, and enthusiastic crowds.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto personally received the Prime Minister, with the two leaders sharing a warm hug.

Deploying everything from horse-mounted guards to vibrant traditional cultural performances, Indonesia rolled out a spectacular reception for PM Modi, who is currently on the initial leg of his three-nation diplomatic visit.

The current visit serves as a vital platform to execute India's broader geopolitical objectives in the region.

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi emphasised that this overarching diplomatic outreach would significantly reinforce India's strategic footprint, stating, "My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean, respectively, followed by New Zealand, will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Beyond the official deliberations and policy frameworks, the Prime Minister's itinerary includes deep cultural and community engagements.

During his stay, PM Modi will interact with members of the Indian diaspora community to reinforce grassroots connectivity.

He will also accompany President Prabowo to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple Complex in Yogyakarta. The Prime Minister has previously described this historical site as a symbol of the deep civilisational links between India and Indonesia.

Following the conclusion of his high-level engagements in Indonesia, PM Modi will travel to Australia and New Zealand to complete his ongoing diplomatic visit. (ANI)

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