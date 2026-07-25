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Home / World / "Illegal and unsafe route": Iran's IRGC fires on four ships in Strait of Hormuz over past 24 hours

"Illegal and unsafe route": Iran's IRGC fires on four ships in Strait of Hormuz over past 24 hours

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ANI
Updated At : 07:48 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], July 25 (ANI): Naval forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted four commercial ships in the southern Strait of Hormuz over 24 hours, aiming to force the vessels to halt and alter course.

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Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported that the vessels were navigating an "illegal and unsafe route", though official channels did not disclose the names or nationalities of the intercepted ships.

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No reports of casualties or structural damage have emerged following the intercepts in the crucial oil transit corridor.

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The developments follow a separate attack on a commercial vessel within Iranian territorial waters on Friday, involving the Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker DISHA, which carried 28 Indian crew members.

Confirming the incident, the Indian Embassy in Tehran stated that it was actively monitoring the situation alongside local authorities.

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"The Embassy of India in Tehran is aware that the Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker DISHA came under attack in Iranian territorial waters earlier today," the mission said in an official statement.

Reassuring that all personnel aboard remained unharmed, the embassy added, "The vessel has 28 Indian crew members on board. The Embassy has been in close contact with the relevant authorities and has confirmed that all Indian crew members are safe."

Details regarding the extent of damage to the LPG tanker remain undisclosed, and authorities have yet to attribute responsibility for the strike.

The back-to-back incidents underscore escalating risks across key Gulf shipping lanes as heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to impact commercial maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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