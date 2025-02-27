Washington DC [US], February 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump during his first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (local time) said that he was disappointed with the way Hamas sent the bodies of slain Israeli hostages.

Trump said that the Hamas thinks they were doing a favour by returning the dead bodies.

"I'm very disappointed when I see. Four bodies came in today, these are young people. Young people don't die, okay. They think they're doing us a favour by sending us bodies," he said.

Trump said that Israel now has to take a decision and recounted an incident wherein an Israeli civilian lost her hand to a bullet fired at her.

"A decision has to be made by Israel. We got a lot of hostages back, but it's very sad what happened to those people. I mean you had a young lady with her hand practically blown off. You know why it blew up -- because she put up her hand to try and stop a bullet that was coming her way and it hit her hand and blew off her fingers [and a] big part of her hand," he said.

Trump said that the Hamas was a visious group, and talked about the plight of Israeli civilians who requested him to get the bodies of their kin.

"This is a vicious group of people and Israel is going to have to decide what they're doing. Phase one is going to be ending. Think of it- today they sent in four bodies, 'bodies' [as opposed to living people], and I will say one thing though- I've spoken to a lot of the parents and a lot of the people involved they want those bodies almost as much and maybe even just as much as they wanted their son or their daughter. [They said] Please sir please, my son is dead but they have his body please can you get it for us, it's the biggest thing. It's incredible- the level they want the bodies of these people, they're dead. When I saw the ones that came in two weeks ago, they looked like they just got out of a concentration camp. Then the following week, a group came in and they weren't as bad in as bad a shape," he said.

Trump reiterated, "Israel's going to have to make a decision."

Meanwhile, IDF stated that slain Israeli hostages, Shiri, Ariel and baby Kfir were buried on Wednesday.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1894746176278147349

"Shiri, Ariel and baby Kfir were laid to rest today in Israel. We're sorry we couldn't save you. We vow to never forget you," IDF stated in a post on X.

Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and baby Kfir, who were abducted by terrorists to the Gaza Strip and then murdered there, were buried together Wednesday in a single casket, mother and children wrapped in an eternal embrace, at their joint funeral, as per the Times of Israel.

When the trio was abducted, a video clip surfaced of traumatised Shiri, clutching her boys to her chest, as a mob of terrorists dragged them from their home. The images became symbolic of the horror of the attack and seared their fate into the national conscience, as per The Times of Israel.

In a heartbreaking address, Yarden Bibas eulogised his wife and children at their funeral.

"Shiri, this is the closest I've been to you since October 7, and I can't kiss or hug you, and it's breaking me!" he said and apologised to his wife and children for not being able to save them from the terrorists, despite putting up a fight. "I'm sorry I couldn't protect you all," he said, as quoted by The Times of Israel. (ANI)

