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Home / World / Immediate cessation of US-Israeli aggression needed to end war, Iran’s president says to PM Modi

Immediate cessation of US-Israeli aggression needed to end war, Iran’s president says to PM Modi

Calls on BRICS to play an independent role in halting aggression against Iran

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Reuters
Bengaluru, Updated At : 09:21 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian. Image credit/X
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Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that there needs to be an “immediate cessation” of what he described as US-Israeli aggression to end the war and wider regional conflict, Iran’s embassy in India said in an X post on Saturday.

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Pezeshkian spoke with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi by phone earlier in the day.

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Pezeshkian told Modi that there should be guarantees to prevent a recurrence of such “aggression” in the future. He also called on the BRICS bloc of major emerging economies to play an independent role in halting aggression against Iran.

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Related news: PM Modi speaks to Iranian President Pezeshkian, condemns attacks on critical infrastructure

The Iranian president proposed a regional security framework comprising West Asian countries to ensure peace without foreign interference, according to the country’s embassy in India.

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In a separate post on X earlier on Saturday, Modi said he condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the Middle East in the discussion with Pezeshkian.

The Indian Prime Minister further reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring shipping lanes remain open and secure.

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