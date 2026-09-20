“Immediately disclose her whereabouts”: Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s sister detained by authorities

Lahore [Pakistan], September 20 (ANI): Former Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, has been detained by authorities, according to a report by Pakistani media on Sunday.

Dawn reported, citing Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which claimed that Aleema Khan had been detained by authorities, after the office of Lahore’s deputy commissioner (DC) ordered her detention or arrest for 30 days.

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Sharing details from the September 20 order copy, Dawn reported that DC Muhammad Ali Ijaz had ordered the detention or arrest of Aleema and a man named Muhammad Ameer under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 (MPO).

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As per the Pakistani outlet, the MPO ordinance allows the authorities to order detention and restrict judicial review of such orders.

“Their custody shall be placed under the superintendent, Central Jail, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore. They shall be at liberty to make a representation to the provincial government against this order,” the document read.

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The DC’s order cited a letter by the Lahore capital city police officer. According to Dawn, the letter referred to police reports that said Aleema and Ameer “are prejudicial to the public safety and maintenance of public order”.

It further mentioned that the two had been involved in roadblocks and protests on May 9, 2023, when PTI supporters and workers took to the streets against Imran’s arrest.

“They motivated the workers to damage public and government property. Moreover, they are again mobilising the workers through social media and public meetings to create a law-and-order situation, raising/chanting objectionable slogans amongst the general public against the government/institution to provoke and incite them,” the order read.

According to Dawn, it further outlined that multiple cases had been registered against the two, declaring them “potential dangers to public peace and tranquillity”.

As per the order, the Civil Lines Division superintendent of police and district intelligence branch in-charge recommended their detention under the MPO for a 30-day period “to keep the law and order situation in the city intact”.

Dawn reported that it has so far not received a response from the police.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan posted on X that he had been informed about Aleema’s “arrest” by her sister, Noreen Niazi. He condemned the arrest of Aleema Khan and said, “Arresting Aleema Khan sahiba under the MPO in this situation is tantamount to fuelling violence and tension. We strongly condemn it.”

He called for an end to all such actions and demanded Aleema’s immediate release.

Aleema’s arrest forms a part of reported actions against the PTI in Punjab ahead of its September 27 protest.

Last week, district authorities had also issued preventive detention orders against dozens of PTI workers under MPO, which included 31 in one Punjab notification and a further 14 in Toba Tek Singh.

Meanwhile, her son, Shahrez Khan, in a post on X said that Aleema Khan was “abducted” after leaving home earlier in the morning.

He said that the family has had no contact and news of her whereabouts. Noting that she is on bail in all cases against her, he demanded that the government to immediately disclose her location and ensure her return.

“My mother, Aleema Khan, was abducted after leaving home this morning. Our family has had no contact or news of her whereabouts. She is on bail in all cases against her in Lahore. We demand the government immediately disclose her whereabouts and ensure her safe return.”

My mother, Aleema Khan, was abducted after leaving home this morning. Our family has had no contact or news of her whereabouts. She is on bail in all cases against her in Lahore. We demand the government immediately disclose her whereabouts and ensure her safe return.… — Shahrez Khan (@Shahrez_KhanPK) September 20, 2026

As developments follow, jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan underwent a medical check-up amid anxiety surrounding his physical well-being, according to a media report on Sunday.

Ever since his ouster from power in April 2022 via a no-confidence motion, Khan has confronted numerous legal challenges, keeping his physical condition and custodial treatment at the forefront of political discourse. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)