"Important for Netherlands, India to continue to count on each other," Netherlands PM says

The Hague [Netherlands], May 20 (ANI): Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he discussed the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday in The Hague.

Schoof said they also discussed Strategic Partnership concerns of long-term cooperation between the Netherlands and India in areas such as trade, innovative technology, agriculture and security.

In a post on X, he said, "Good to receive the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs S Jaishankar at the Catshuis. First of all, I expressed my support for India's fight against terrorism after the terrible attack last month in Pahalgam. It is good for all parties that the violence between India and Pakistan has not escalated further."

Goed de Indiase minister van Buitenlandse Zaken @DrSJaishankar te ontvangen op het Catshuis. Allereerst heb ik mijn steun uitgesproken voor de strijd van India tegen terrorisme na de verschrikkelijke aanslag vorige maand in in Pahalgam. Het is voor alle partijen goed dat het… pic.twitter.com/3GIrSrUcVr — Dick Schoof (@MinPres) May 20, 2025

Schoof further said that he looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Netherlands.

"In addition, we discussed the Strategic Partnership. This concerns long-term cooperation between the Netherlands and India in areas such as trade, innovative technology, agriculture and security. In a changing world, it is important for both the Netherlands and India that we can continue to count on each other. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi to our country soon to discuss this further," he added.

Jaishankar also appreciated Netherlands' stance against terrorism.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to call on PM Dick Schoof today in The Hague. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi and thanked him for the Netherlands' firm and resolute stance against terrorism. Appreciate his commitment to taking the India-Netherlands partnership to newer heights. Assured that our teams will work hard to achieve these goals."

Delighted to call on PM Dick Schoof today in The Hague. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi and thanked him for the Netherlands’ firm and resolute stance against terrorism. Appreciate his commitment to taking the India-Netherlands partnership to newer heights.… pic.twitter.com/nmJbmvdtBN — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 20, 2025

Jaishankar arrived in the Netherlands early Monday (IST) to hold discussions with the country's leadership.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24.

During the visit, the EAM will meet with the leadership of the three countries and discuss the entire range of bilateral relations. Discussions will also take place on global and regional matters of mutual interest.

In the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, the three countries were a part of the several countries from across the world that had expressed solidarity with India. (ANI)

