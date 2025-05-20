DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / "Important for Netherlands, India to continue to count on each other," Netherlands PM says

"Important for Netherlands, India to continue to count on each other," Netherlands PM says

Schoof said they also discussed Strategic Partnership concerns of long-term cooperation between the Netherlands and India in areas such as trade, innovative technology, agriculture and security.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:21 PM May 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Hague [Netherlands], May 20 (ANI): Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he discussed the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday in The Hague.

Advertisement

Schoof said they also discussed Strategic Partnership concerns of long-term cooperation between the Netherlands and India in areas such as trade, innovative technology, agriculture and security.

In a post on X, he said, "Good to receive the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs S Jaishankar at the Catshuis. First of all, I expressed my support for India's fight against terrorism after the terrible attack last month in Pahalgam. It is good for all parties that the violence between India and Pakistan has not escalated further."

Advertisement

Schoof further said that he looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Netherlands.

"In addition, we discussed the Strategic Partnership. This concerns long-term cooperation between the Netherlands and India in areas such as trade, innovative technology, agriculture and security. In a changing world, it is important for both the Netherlands and India that we can continue to count on each other. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi to our country soon to discuss this further," he added.

Advertisement

Jaishankar also appreciated Netherlands' stance against terrorism.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to call on PM Dick Schoof today in The Hague. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi and thanked him for the Netherlands' firm and resolute stance against terrorism. Appreciate his commitment to taking the India-Netherlands partnership to newer heights. Assured that our teams will work hard to achieve these goals."

Jaishankar arrived in the Netherlands early Monday (IST) to hold discussions with the country's leadership.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24.

During the visit, the EAM will meet with the leadership of the three countries and discuss the entire range of bilateral relations. Discussions will also take place on global and regional matters of mutual interest.

In the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, the three countries were a part of the several countries from across the world that had expressed solidarity with India. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper