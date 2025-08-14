"Imputations, misrepresentations, one-sided projections": India on Human Rights Report released by US State Department

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): India on Thursday dismissed the Human Rights Report recently released by the US State Department, calling it "deeply biased" and a reflection of "poor understanding of India's democratic framework, pluralistic society, and robust institutional mechanisms for protecting human rights."

Addressing the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India does not attach any credence to such biased assessments and remains focused on advancing human rights through inclusive governance and development.

"As we have always maintained, these reports are a mix of imputations, misrepresentations and one-sided projections that demonstrate a poor understanding of India's democratic framework, pluralistic society and robust institutional mechanisms for protecting human rights. We do not attach any credence to such biased assessments. We remain focused on advancing human rights of our people through inclusive governance and development," said Jaiswal.

The MEA spokesperson reiterated that India's democratic framework and institutional mechanisms are robust and well-equipped to protect human rights, dismissing the US report's findings.

The United States on August 12 had issued a country report on human rights practices featuring reports on "all countries receiving assistance and all United Nations member states to the U.S. Congress in accordance with the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and the Trade Act of 1974."

While speaking about the India-US ties, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values and robust people-to-people ties. This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges, as we had said earlier, and we remain focused on the substantive agenda that the two countries have committed to, and we hope that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests"

US President Donald Trump had signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India. Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.

Terming the United States' move to impose additional tariffs on India over its oil imports from Russia as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had previously declared that New Delhi will take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests.

Speaking on India-US defence partnership, the MEA Spokesperson shared that a US Defence Policy team is expected to visit Delhi in mid-August to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation. Moreover, the 21st edition of the joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' will also take place in Alaska later this month.

He told the media, "The India-U.S. defence partnership, underpinned by foundational defence agreements, is an important pillar of the bilateral partnership. This robust cooperation has strengthened across several domains. We are expecting a U.S. Defence Policy Team to be in Delhi in mid-August. The 21st edition of the joint military exercise - 'Yudh Abhyas' is also expected to take place later this month in Alaska. Both sides remain engaged to convene the 2+2 Intersessional meeting at the working-level towards the end of this month. As far as the question of defence acquisition is concerned, the procurement process continues as per established procedures."

Earlier in July, the top defence officials from India and the United States held key bilateral talks during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, where they explored ways to deepen strategic military cooperation, regional security coordination, and operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific.

The discussions focused on enhancing defence collaboration, including future operational opportunities and joint efforts to uphold peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the Integrated Defence Staff. (ANI)

