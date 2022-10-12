Imran booked for receiving funds from abroad

Islamabad, October 11
Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran Khan and other leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party were booked by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday for allegedly receiving prohibited funding from abroad.
According to the FIR, one Arif Masood Naqvi, who is the owner of the Wooton Cricket Limited, transferred “ill-gotten” money to a bank account registered under the name of the PTI. “The purpose stated in the swift messages of the transactions is ‘agreed transfer’ to disguise the true nature, origin, location, movement and ownership of these funds,” the complaint said.
