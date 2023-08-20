Imran could be killed in jail, says wife Bushra

Lahore, August 19
Imran Khan's life is still in danger and he can be poisoned in Attock jail, his wife Bushra Bibi has said as she demanded better prison facilities for the incarcerated former Pakistan prime minister.
In her letter to the Punjab home secretary, she wrote that the court had directed the authorities concerned to shift her husband from Attock jail in Punjab to Adiala prison in Rawalpindi.
“My husband has been imprisoned in Attock jail without any legal justification. According to the law, my husband should be transferred to Adiala jail,” she said. She demanded that the 70-year-old PTI chief be provided B-class facilities in the prison given his social and political status.
