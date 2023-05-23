Imran gets luxury tax notice for Lahore residence

PTI

Lahore, May 22

Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan received on Monday a luxury tax notice of PKR 14 lakh for his Lahore residence from the Punjab provincial government, media reports said.

The challan issued by the Department of Excise and Taxation to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief for the payment of PKR 14,40,000 for his Zaman Park residence, where he currently resides, is to be paid by Monday when the last date to submit it was May 12, Geo News reported.

Khan submitted a record of the house sought from him last month, the provincial tax collecting authority said, and after estimation, a luxury tax challan was sent to the cricketer-turned-politician, who received the notice.