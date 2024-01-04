Imran indicted in contempt case

PTI

Islamabad, January 3

Pakistan’s top election body has indicted jailed ex-PM Imran Khan and his ex-information minister Fawad Chaudhry in a contempt case. The two were booked in 2022 for using foul language against the Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Election Commissioner.

An ECP panel conducted the proceedings in the Adiala jail. Both denied the allegations. The next hearing is on January 16.

